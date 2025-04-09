VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/8/2025

Monday April 8, 2025

6:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

7:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile is a hispanic female age 16, 5 foot 6 inches, 190 pounds, brown hair and green eyes.

9:06 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from German Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of theft.

9:19 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a having a weapon under disability, a third degree felony. Jared V. Collins, 47, of Ridge Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a resident.

1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of theft.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose dogs.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two stray dogs.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire responded to a residence on Brickner Road in Washington Township for a report of a possible barn fire. It was found to be controlled trash fire.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.