St. Paul’s Church sets Holy Week services

Submitted information

OHIO CITY — St. Paul’s Church invites the community to join in during Holy Week services. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, the church will hold its Maundy Thursday service. At 12 p.m. Friday. April 18, the church will join with area churches for a Good Friday service to be held at Sugar Ridge Church on Liberty Street in Convoy. St. Paul’s Church will celebrate the resurrection of our Lord at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 20. Everyone is invited to worship.

St. Paul’s Church is located at 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City.