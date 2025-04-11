VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/10/2025

Thursday April 10, 2025

2:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check the report of a disabled vehicle.

4:39 a..m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a structure fire that had rekindled.

5:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Nathaniel L. Diltz.,41, of Delphos was located on the property. Diltz was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, and driving with no operator’s license. Diltz was issued a citation and summons for court and released.

6:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies took a motor vehicle crash report that involved a deer on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township. No injuries were reported.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

11:55 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of trespassing.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of two stray dogs on the property that killed a cat.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

8:06 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a medical alarm.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Bond Violation. Brianna J. Saxton, 28, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Lance J. Thompson, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.