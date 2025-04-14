Kingdom Academy releases new info

VW independent/submitted information

Kingdom Connection Academy, located at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin Street in Van Wert, will be hosting the following parent information meetings and school tours open to the community: Thursday, April 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Monday, April 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, May 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

There are also two scheduled Kindergarten Round-Ups for evaluating children entering kindergarten this fall. Those sessions will be held Wednesday, May 21, and Tuesday, May 22, from 4-8 p.m.