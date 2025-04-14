Van Wert Police blotter 4/6-4/12/2025

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 6, 6:24 a.m. – Julie Survilla was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Sunday, April 6, 7:30 p.m. – An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of South Race Street.

Sunday, April 6, 8:33 p.m. – A miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.

Monday, April 7, 10 a.m. – A sex offense was reported in the 100 block of East First Street.

Monday, April 7, 11 a.m. – A counterfeit bill was collected in the 700 block of West Ervin Road.

Monday, April 7, 3 p.m. – A criminal mischief report was taken in the 500 block of Center Street.

Monday, April 7, 7:26 p.m. – Tabatha Ann Thornsberry was arrested on charges of probation violation, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.

Tuesday, April 8, 12 a.m. – An incident of criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of Cable Street.

Tuesday, April 8, 5 p.m. – A fraud report was taken in the 1000 block of South Shannon Street.

Wednesday, April 9, 6 a.m. – A counterfeiting report was taken in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Wednesday, April 9, 12 p.m. – Fraud was reported in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.

Wednesday, April 9, 6 p.m. – A theft report was taken in the 1200 block of South Shannon Street.

Wednesday, April 9, 7:32 p.m. – A welfare check was conducted in the 1100 block of East Crawford Street.

Thursday, April 10, 12:35 a.m. – A criminal damaging report was reported in the 500 block of Burt Street after a shovel was thrown through a window.

Thursday, April 10, 8:20 p.m. – Brianna Saxton was arrested near the intersection of Liberty and Shannon streets on an outstanding bond violation warrant through the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, April 10, 8:40 p.m. – Lance J. Thompson, 43, of Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while in the 600 block of Temple Street.

Friday, April 11, 12:10 a.m. – Yusuf Abdulrahman was arrested for violating a bond issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, April 11, 12:59 p.m. – A disabled vehicle was removed from the roadway in the 200 block of Middle Street.

Friday, April 11, 3:25 p.m. – Ronald Runyan Jr., 47, of Van Wert, was arrested in the 200 block of South Fulton Street on a warrant issued in Rush County, Indiana.

Friday, April 11, 5:55 p.m. – Police attempted to make a traffic stop on South Harrison Street, near Frothingham Street, but the vehicle failed to stop.

Friday, April 11, 8:32 p.m. – James Jewell was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Saturday, April 12, 6:25 p.m. – A found property report was taken in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.