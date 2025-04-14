VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/11/2025

Friday, April 11, 2025

12:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

3:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a deer in the roadway.

7:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 9-1-1 call.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Yusef Abdulrahman, 50, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Crow Road in York Township for a report of suspicious activity.

4:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Bellis Road in Washington Township for a report of a fire in a pit at the hog farm. Tankers from Delphos Fire, Ohio City Fire, and Van Wert Fire assisted.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a complaint of possible abuse or neglect that occurred in the Village of Convoy.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township attempting to locate a vehicle for the Van Wert Police.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brown Road in York Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:46 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of two loose dogs.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:48 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Liberty Township for a civil complaint.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.