VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/12/2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Union Township for a report of suspicious activity.

3:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a resident locked out of their vehicle.

9:33 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject having severe pain.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of trespassing.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a loose dog.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a complaint o aggravated menacing.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 33 in Willshire Township attempting to locate a vehicle possible involved in a domestic dispute.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

9:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with neck pain.