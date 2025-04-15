Gospel Music Expo coming this month

VW independent/submitted information

It’s that time of year again when Southern Gospel groups and soloists from around the country gather in Van Wert for the Annual Gospel Music Expo on April 25, 26 and 27. Regional recording artist Trinity began this outreach of its ministry in 2001 with a Saturday night “sing” held in the Family Life Center at Trinity Friends Church and has seen God use it and grow the event over the years.

The Guardians

On Friday, April 25, the music will begin at 5 p.m. with a different artist taking the stage every 15 minutes. The 24th Gospel Music Expo features artists from seven states (Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky) with a mix of soloists, duets, trios, quartets and mixed groups.

On Saturday, April 26, things will kick off at 4 p.m. with 22 featured artists. The format on Friday and Saturday allows Christian music fans to come and go throughout the evening. They can also enjoy some delicious food at the TFC Youth Food Court and visit the various artists’ product tables.

On Sunday, April 27, the Expo Finale will feature Trinity and The Guardians. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 that afternoon and the Food Court available.

Trinity was formed by three members of Trinity Friends Church in the early 1980s. The group has been a mix of trio and quartet and all-male to mixed-gender groups, and 26 years ago became the trio that most people know featuring Gary Adams, Kim Mason and Cheryl Burk. Trinity has been honored to share God’s word in song throughout the country and on several gospel cruises.

Trinity

Burk and Mason continue with the legacy of gospel music established by Trinity founder Gary Adams and are currently taking bookings for 2025-2026. The group is part of the Willowood Label and is produced by John Darin Rowsey. Check out Trinity’s Facebook page for more information.

Rowsey, Pat Barker, Scott Mullins and Paul Lancaster, collectively known as The Guardians, form a Southern Gospel quartet with a unique sound, tight harmony and a passion for sharing the gospel through their music. Occasionally, they are joined on stage by founding member Dean Hickman, who has been in Southern Gospel music for over 60 years. With three Dove Award nominations, multiple No. 1 songs and Fan Awards, the Lord has blessed The Guardians with an incredible journey since its inception

Groups of 10 people or more that would like seats reserved for the Sunday night concert can email Trinity at trinitymusicministries@gmail.com.

Trinity is grateful to its many community sponsors that allow it to continue to make this wonderful weekend of music free to all, as well as Trinity Friends Church for hosting the event.