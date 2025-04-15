VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/14/2025

Monday April 14, 2025

8:31 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a commercial fire alarm at a location Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.

10:42 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having severe pain.

11:01 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for a subject for a subject who was ill.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Willshire for a complaint of an unwanted subject.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of residents.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a dispute between neighbors.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township for a complaint of manure on the roadway.

6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Flager Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 116 in Jennings Township for a complaint of trespassing.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.