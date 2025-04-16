VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/15/2025

Tuesday April 15, 2025

4:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a fifth-degree felony breaking and entering charge. Scotty Loyd Saylor, 42, of Van Wert, is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.