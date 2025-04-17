VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/16/2025

Wednesday April 16, 2025

5:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

9 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brittney D. Barajas, 29, of Tully Township, was transported from the Paulding County Jail to appear in Court and then was returned to Paulding County.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township for a report of a farm tractor that struck a guide wire in a field. The power line was down, with no injuries reported.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dolt Road in Washington Township.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident reporting possible animal abuse or neglect in the Village of Middle Point.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:42 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire to a report of a field fire on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a stray dog.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:46 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a report of a field fire.