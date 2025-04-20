VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/17/2025

Thursday April 17, 2025

12:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

0440 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for an odor investigation.

6:03 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a resident on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:21 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a brush fire.

12:10 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject who passed out.

12:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a field fire.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a large amount of smoke across the roadway from a controlled burn creating a visibility issue.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of fraud.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.