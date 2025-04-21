Statement from Bishop Daniel E. Thomas

TOLEDO — Together with all the priests, deacons, consecrated religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Toledo, and united with all Catholics and people of goodwill throughout the world, with deep sadness we mourn the death of Pope Francis, after 12 years as our universal shepherd, the 265th successor to Saint Peter. We trust in the promise and saving power flowing from the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, and we beg the Lord to receive him into the company of Blessed Mary, Saint George and Saint Francis of Assisi his patrons, and all the Saints, as we pray:

O God, immortal shepherd of souls,

look on your people’s prayers

and grant that your servant Pope Francis,

who presided over your Church in charity,

may, with the flock entrusted to his care,

receive from your mercy

the reward of a faithful steward.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever.

Amen!

Requiescat in Pace!

Rest in peace.

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas will celebrate a Mass for the Dead in Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral. Date and time to be announced soon.

Biography of the Holy Father can be found at: https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/biography/documents/papa-francesco-biografia-bergoglio.html.

