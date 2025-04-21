Van Wert Police blotter 4/14-4/20/25

Van Wert Police

Monday, April 14 – a report was made in reference to an unwanted person at Comfort Inn.

Monday, April 14 – Anthony Oliver, 30, was arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief following an incident in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, April 14 – officers collected an abandoned bike.

Monday, April 14 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 300 block of W. Jackson St.

Monday, April 14 – menacing was reported in the 400 block of S. Zimmerman Ave.

Monday, April 14 – arrested Addison Hartman on an outstanding warrant from Lima Municipal Court for speeding. The arrest was made in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Tuesday, April 15 – a parent wanted to speak to an officer about a child who was not at work in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Wednesday, April 16 – officers took a report for criminal mischief in the 600 block of Cable St.

Wednesday, April 16 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, April 16 – a theft was reported in the 400 block of S. Harrison St.

Wednesday, April 16 – officers were assigned to the 1100 block of S. Shannon St. for an unruly juvenile.

Wednesday, April 16 – a theft report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, April 16 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, April 17 – a fight was reported in the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Thursday, April 17 – an officer was dispatched to Walmart for a theft. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, April 17 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of W. Main St. Sarah F. Allen was arrested for domestic violence.

Thursday, April 17 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incident in the 700 block of George St.

Friday, April 18 – a theft was reported in the 400 block of S. Harrison St.

Friday, April 18 – officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Burt St. due to someone knocking on windows. This generated a drug investigation.

Friday, April 18 – a theft report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, April 18 – arrested Sheradin Conrad in the 100 block of Hawthorne St. on an outstanding warrant.

Saturday, April 19 – a menacing report was taken in reference to an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of Elm St.

Saturday, April 19 – arrested a boy, 14, for being an unruly juvenile after he ran from officers.

Sunday, April 20 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, April 20 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 500 block of Davis St.