VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/18/2025

Friday April 18, 2025

2:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to check the report of a suspicious person.

3:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:08 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a complaint of a large amount of grass in the roadway.

8:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of trespassing.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Garfield Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a loose dog.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a Paulding County Court for probation violation. Cody Joe Edwards, 34, was transferred to Paulding County Line and was transferred to the custody of the Paulding County Sheriff.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy. A 2005 Harley Davidson driven by John D. Miller of Convoy was traveling southbound on North Main Street, just north of Sponseller Street. The motorcycle then possibly had a mechanical malfunction with the rear tire of the motorcycle, causing Miller to lose control. Miller and a passenger were possibly ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and the passenger was treated at the scene. The Convoy Police assisted on scene.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.

7:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a subject shooting from a vehicle.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:57 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who passed out.