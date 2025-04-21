VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/19/2025

Saturday April 19, 2025

7:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Mendon Road in York Township.

8:45 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road for a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 81 in Willshire Township for a complaint of theft.

1:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject who was ill.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS, and Van Wert EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. Two subjects were transported by EMS to Ohio Health. A 2018 Audi A3 driven by Mark Okoin of Columbus traveling north bound on Liberty Union Road at the Lincoln Highway intersection. and failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a 2020 Volkswagen Golf driven by Zed Wingrave of North Carolina who was traveling west bound on Lincoln Highway. Minor injuries were reported.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a loose dog.

7:57 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.