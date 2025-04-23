VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/22/2025

Tuesday April 22, 2025

1:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dudgeon Road in Mercer County to assist the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

6:51 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a subject who was ill.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of an injured animal in the roadway.

9:19 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a subject who passed out.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in the Village of Ohio City for a loose dog.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City of a loose dog.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Amanda Jo Trejo, 42, of Jackson Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of traffic being backed up.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of juveniles playing in the street.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:23 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a report of a ditch fire.

11:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.