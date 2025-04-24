Buzard joins local Edward Jones branch

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ally Buzard recently joined a Van Wert office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator (BOA) trainee. She will support Edward Jones Financial Advisor Eric Hurless in his office.

Ally Buzard and Eric Hurless

“A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities,” Hurless said. “I’m looking forward to working closely with her as we strive to make a difference in the lives of our clients.”

Buzard must successfully complete the firm’s in-depth training program within six months to graduate from the trainee designation into the position of branch office administrator. The program consists of online modules that are grouped into study weeks.



She has lived in the area for 29 years.



The branch office is located at 1052 S. Washington St. They may be reached at 419.232.2058.



