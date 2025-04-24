Edelbrock, Snyder talk finances during BOE meeting

Fifth grader Hunter Hitchcock and art teacher Melissa Stork made a brief presentation during Thursday night’s Lincolnview school board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Finances seemed to be the focus of Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education.

During her report to the board, Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock said she’s working on updating the mandatory five-year financial forecast, which must be approved next month. She also said she’s monitoring the state budget and reaching out to legislators in hopes they fund public schools fairly.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder also addressed the state budget and its impact on Lincolnview. Many school districts around Ohio stand to lose significant state funds if the budget is approved as is. However, Snyder noted the state budget process is only in step three of seven steps and he said changes could be made before its finalized. He also said he and other local superintendents have met with state legislators and are meeting again today.

Later in the meeting, the board approved a resolution to establish a special revenue/severance fund to accumulate resources to pay accumulated sick leave and vacation leave and for payments in lieu of taking comp time upon the termination and/or retirement of employees.

“This will allow these funds to be set aside for that purpose only and will not put a strain on the general fund in years where we face multiple retirements,” Edelbrook explained.

Board members also approved a resolution to transfer $500,000 from the general fund to the new fund.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer reported 56 youngsters recently went through kindergarten screening and Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall noted the annual senior awards ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 12 at the Marsh Foundation. Graduation will be held at 2 p.m. May 18 in the high school gym. The board approved a list of graduates for the Class of 2025, pending completion of all requirements set by the local and state board of education.

The board heard from elementary art teacher Melissa Stork and fifth grader Hunter Hitchcock, who has a piece of art on display at the Vern Riffe Center for the Government and the Arts, across from the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus. Her artwork “The Winter Tree” will be on display there until late May.

Just one personnel item was on the agenda. The board accepted the resignation of Food Service Director Sherry Lynch.

Overnight trips approved by the board include selected members of the high school FFA to attend FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton June 23-27; an FFA officer retreat June 18-20, and a sixth grade trip to Washington D.C. and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania September 18-25.

Before adjourning for the evening, the board went into executive session to discuss the employment, discipline and compensation of an employee, and to discuss contract negotiations. No action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.