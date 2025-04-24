VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/23/2025

Wednesday April 23, 2025

1:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of two loose horses on the property.

9:08 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a field fire.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of possible smoke coming from a cellular phone tower. Nothing was found.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carpenter Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sidle Road in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

11:52 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a grass fire.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of vandalism.

1:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had fallen.

1:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of trespassing.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elgin Converse Road in Jennings Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:11 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.