VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/24/2025

Thursday April 24, 2025

1:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Delphos Jennings Road in Washington Township for a complaint of threats.

5:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of harassment.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Delphos Jennings Road in Washington Township for a complaint of threats.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a juvenile.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

4:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject who was ill.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a young child found out alone.

8:39 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Jackson Township for a report of two vehicles that sideswiped each other. No injuries were reported.

9:01 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on U.S. 33 in Mercer County for a structure fire.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of a juvenile being unruly.