VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/25/2025

Friday April 25, 2025

4:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a loose dog in the roadway.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Willshire Cemetery.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bonnewitz Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog running in traffic.

12:32 p.m – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Village of Convoy to assist a stranded citizen.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of theft.

2:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Dutch John Broad in Pleasant Township for a subject having a seizure.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township to check a report of smoke in the area.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carpenter Road in Washington Township for a complaint of mud in the roadway.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of equipment left in the roadway.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a report of a stop sign being down.