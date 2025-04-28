VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/26/2025

Saturday April 26, 2025

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in the Village of Middle Point to deliver a message to a resident.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of subjects open shooting.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of a loose dog.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of suspicious activity.