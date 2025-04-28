VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/27/2025

Sunday April 27, 2025

12:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a juvenile left unattended in a vehicle.

12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

12:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Ball Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of waste being dumped in the yard.

6:32 a.m. – Deputies along with Grover Hill EMS Responded to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a deceased person. No foul play is suspected.

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been located.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a stray dog.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a stray dog.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township to contact a resident for the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of harassment.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a subject laying in the ditch.

8:09 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Water Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Wall Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:21 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a residence on Whittington Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a deceased person. No foul play is suspected.