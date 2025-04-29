Van Wert Police blotter 4/20-4/27/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 20 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Sunday, April 20 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin St.

Sunday, April 20 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, April 20 – an animal complaint was reported in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Monday, April 21 – an officer took a report for criminal trespass in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Monday, April 21 – an accident occurred at the intersection of Fox Rd. and Washington St.

Tuesday, April 22 – fraud was reported in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, April 22 – Daniel Charles Lee Vibbert, 34, of Van Wert, was arrested on an outstanding warrant while in the 100 block of Lincoln St.

Tuesday, April 22 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 200 block of First St.

Wednesday, April 23 – arrested Tina R. Prall, 49, on an active warrant out of Hardin County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, April 23 – arrested Kole Schaffer for underage consumption while in the 100 block of Central Ave.

Wednesday, April 23 – an assault report was taken in the 100 block of S. Lynn St. After further investigation, no charges were filed.

Wednesday, April 23 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Thursday, April 24 – theft and fraud were reported in the 400 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, April 24 – an assault was reported in the 100 block of S. Wall St. After an investigation, Gavin Anderson was arrested and charged with one count of assault.

Thursday, April 24 – Phillip W. Noel, 36, of Van Wert was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Mercer County. The arrest was made in the 500 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, April 24 – a menacing by stalking report was taken in the 200 block of S. Franklin St.

Friday, April 25 – officers took a report of a theft from the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, April 25 – a hit-skip accident was reported in the 100 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, April 25 – an accident report was taken in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Saturday, April 26 – officers were assigned to the 10000 block of Ohio 118 for a subject who was mentally distraught. The person was provided assistance to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment.

Sunday, April 27 – a report was made for a theft that occurred at Beer Barrel.