VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/28/2025

Monday April 28, 2025

1:06 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had passed out.

4:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road for a complaint of the gates and lights being active at the railroad crossing with no train in view.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a residence in reference to possible neglect at a residence on Overholt Road in Ridge Township.

10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Industrial Drive in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of VanWert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wayne Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a stray dog.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck in the roadway.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

3:28 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of the vehicle.

6:20 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a commercial fire alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Union Township.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of trespassing.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.