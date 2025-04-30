VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/29/2025

Tuesday April 29, 2025

12:33 a.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 30 in Union Township. No injuries were reported.

4:21 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject with hip pain.

5:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject laying along the roadway.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Juvenile Probation for a report of a suspicious person in the building.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a subject walking through private property.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of trespassing.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a report of a utility pole leaning into the roadway.

5:11 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject not feeling well.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Keplar Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Jeremy Charles Dunbar age 28 of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a fight. Tanner Michael Charles Young, 23, of Ohio City was arrested for assault and aggravated menacing and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of suspicious activity.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject on a bicycle that was almost struck.