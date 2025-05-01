VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/30/2025
Wednesday April 30, 2025
2:28 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
2:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.
9:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with neck pain.
2:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject with chest pain.
3:01 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
4:25 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a field fire.
5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.
5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a dog. No injuries were reported.
5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a juvenile.
6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.
8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.
8:39 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township. The vehicle was found to be abandoned upon arrival. The accident remains under investigation.
POSTED: 05/01/25 at 6:42 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement