Winans closes its doors…

Winans Coffee & Chocolate in downtown Van Wert has closed for good. A sign on the front door said “This location is permanently closed. Thank you for letting us be a part of your community. We will miss serving you. Please come visit us in Celina, Wapakoneta, Maria Stein or Lima for all of your chocolate and giving needs.” The store, which was open on Wednesday, opened its E. Main St. location in December of 2023. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent