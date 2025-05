Black Angus re-opens…

Black Angus celebrated its official opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. Black Angus is now located at 12083 U.S. 127 at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert. They are closed Mondays and Tuesdays, and open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 3-8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Photo submitted