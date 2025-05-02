VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/1/2025

Thursday May 1, 2025

12:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.

5:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township. No injuries were reported.

7:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a complaint of being attacked by a stray dog.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of loose chickens on the property.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Haver Road in Jennings Township for a report of a suspicious male.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony. Joshua D. Sargent, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of a dog being abandoned at Woodland Cemetery. The incident remains under investigation.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a stray dog.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

10:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless driving.