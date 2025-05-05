Van Wert Police blotter 4/27-5/3/25

Sunday, April 27 – Lachmond Bratton was arrested on an active warrant. The arrest was made in the 1400 block of Leeson Ave.

Sunday, April 27 – arrested Zane Thomas for assaulting a peace officer and obstructing official business.

Sunday, April 27 – a menacing by stalking report was taken on S. Shannon St.

Monday, April 28 – a cell phone was found in the area of Woodland Ave. and Sibley St.

Monday, April 28 – officers took a report for an unruly juvenile in the 500 block of Elliot St.

Tuesday, April 29 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 1300 block of Production Drive.

Tuesday, April 29 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Tuesday, April 29 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Tuesday, April 29 – a report was taken for a disorderly conduct incident that occurred in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Tuesday, April 29 – arrested Jeremy Dunbar on a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, April 30 – arrested Mark David Kuhlman, 45, of Ottawa on an outstanding warrant from Putnam County. The arrest was made in the 100 block of Hawthorne St.

Wednesday, April 30 – arrested Chad Wayne Diltz, 49, of Van Wert on a warrant from Adams County, Indiana. The arrest occurred in the 100 block of Lincoln St.

Wednesday, April 30 – arrested Luis Daniel De Jesus Albizu, 48, of Lima on an outstanding warrant while in the 500 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, April 30 – an assault was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, April 30 – a trespass report was made in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, May 1 – arrested Brooklyn Marie Stringer, 18, of Van Wert for telecommunications harassments while in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Thursday, May 1 – arrested Tawnie Rachelle Johnson, 36, of Van Wert for OVI and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Webster Ave.

Friday, May 2 – arrested Zachary Craig for OVI after a traffic stop was conducted in the 700/800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, May 2 – a mother requested to speak with an officer regarding her adult son damaging property.

Friday, May 2 – arrested Kassie A. Dickerhoof in the 400 block of E. Main St. on an outstanding warrant from Missouri.

Friday, May 2 – the police department handled a domestic dispute in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Saturday, May 3 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Saturday, May 3 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of S. Vine St.

Saturday, May 3 – arrested Robert A. Stegaman on an active warrant in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Saturday, May 3 – an animal cruelty report wast taken in the 300 block of Grant St.