VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/2/2025

Friday May 2, 2025

2:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2019 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Charanjit Singh of New York failed to stop for a stop sign on Rockford Road at State Street and continued westbound, driving off the roadway striking a tree in the yard at 507 State Street. The vehicle left the scene of the incident and was later located. The driver was issued a traffic citation for a hit-skip. No injuries were reported.

8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to contact a resident for the Paulding Police.

9:05 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Snyder Road in Liberty Township for a report of subjects violating a no-contact order.

9:35 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on Van Eman Street in the Village of Elgin for a complaint of abuse or neglect.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of fraud.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

11:40 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident concerned about the welfare of dogs at a residence on Alspach Road in Liberty Township.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of two stray dogs.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of an audible alarm being active.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a location on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an assault. Cortney L. Watt, 33, of Harrod was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on one count of assault, a first degree misdemeanor.

11:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who passed out.