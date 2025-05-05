VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/3/2025

Saturday May 3, 2025

2:16 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with a laceration.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ries Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of theft.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Robert A. Stegaman, 50, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a possible crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.