VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/4/2025

Sunday May 4, 2025

1:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a complaint of trespassing.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a laceration.

8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.