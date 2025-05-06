VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/5/2025

Monday May 5, 2025

2:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

5:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in The City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:08 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with severe arm pain.

8:18 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Bergner Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pleasant Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

9:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Terry Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a complaint of criminal damaging.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of high water across the road.

4:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having circulation issues.

5:21 p.m. – Dispatched Oho City EMS to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the City of Delphos for a stray dog.

7:20 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a subject not feeling normal.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.