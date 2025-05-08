VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/7/2025

Wednesday May 7, 2025

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a deer stuck in a fence.

8:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

8:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of menacing from a resident at the Van Wert County Courthouse.

12:00 p.m.- Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a disabled vehicle left in the roadway.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Second Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Garfield Street in the Village of Scott to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

7:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject with severe pain.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a report of domestic violence. Christian J. Edwards, 51, of Tully Township was arrested charged with domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.