VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/8/2025

Thursday May 8, 2025

7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

11:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Parkview Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:23 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Golden Oaks Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was incoherent.

12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Line Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

1:11 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with an injured ankle.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a breaking and entering.

2:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Stamm Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of criminal mischief.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Doner Road in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint harassment.

8:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Union Township to assist a stranded citizen.