Van Wert Police blotter 5/4-5/10/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 4 – a call was made in reference to a young juvenile running around on N. Cherry St. near Third St. The juvenile was located and returned to their parents.

Sunday, May 4 – a report of a suspicious person was made in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, May 5 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Monday, May 5 – a domestic violence and strangulation incident was reported in the 9000 block of John Brown Rd.

Monday, May 5 – a menacing incident was reported in the 100 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, May 5 – arrested Tracy Hartman for a bond violation in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Monday, May 5 – a report was taken for a theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, May 5 – officers handled a domestic violence incident in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.

Tuesday, May 6 – criminal mischief was reported at Franklin Park.

Tuesday, May 6 – arrested Ryan Schaadt for a probation violation from an incident that occurred in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Tuesday, May 6 – a criminal mischief report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Wednesday, May 7 – a fight was reported at Fountain Park. The incident is under investigation.

Thursday, May 8 – a found property report was taken in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, May 9 – officers took a report of criminal mischief for damage to the Fountain Park band shell building.

Friday, May 9 – a theft was reported in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.

Friday, May 9 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 600 block of Liberty St.

Friday, May 9 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, May 9 – a runaway juvenile report was taken in the 300 block of E. Sycamore St.

Saturday, May 10 – a fight was reported in the 100 block of E. Central Ave.