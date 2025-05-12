VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/10/2025
Saturday May 10, 2025
12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.
6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose horses along the roadway.
10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dolt Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of loose cattle.
11:19 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a grass fire.
12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.
2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fort Recovery Road in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of suspicious activity.
8:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.
10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westchester Court in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bentbrook Drive in Ridge Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.
11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
