VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/10/2025

Saturday May 10, 2025

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose horses along the roadway.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dolt Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of loose cattle.

11:19 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a grass fire.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fort Recovery Road in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of suspicious activity.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westchester Court in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bentbrook Drive in Ridge Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.