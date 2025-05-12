VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/11/2025

Sunday May 11, 2025

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise disturbance.

12:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

2:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of domestic violence. Austin Campbell, 29, of Van Wert was domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a complaint of trespassing.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:28 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject with a nosebleed.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Union Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of a loose dog.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of domestic violence.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.