VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/9/2025

Friday May 9, 2025

12:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident of Liberty Township on a civil complaint.

12:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

4:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was found to be in Adams County, Indiana.

5:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of suspicious activity.

7:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash on private property.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Archer Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brickner Road in Washington Township for a requested welfare check on a resident.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a dog.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. CERT assisted at the scene. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Willshire Township for a license plate that was recovered in Harrison Township.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to contact a resident for OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

1:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to assist Van Wert Municipal Court.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a complaint of trespassing.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a parking complaint.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of thick black smoke.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a subject who passed out.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of an injured dog.