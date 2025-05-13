VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/12/2025

Monday May 12, 2025

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

2:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Allingham Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having pregnancy complications.

7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a dog.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of goats in the roadway.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a complaint of fraud.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Biner Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of subjects having the road closed.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Michael Anthony Speakman, 33, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Valam Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a reaction to medication.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a complaint of criminal damage.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:51 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with complications with an open wound.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on South Main Street in the City of Delphos for a subject having severe pain.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a complaint of harassment.