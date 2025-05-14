VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/13/2025
Tuesday May 13, 2025
3:36 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a brush fire.
6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.
8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township ref to property that was recovered in the City of Delphos.
8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.
9:35 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject not feeling well.
11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.
12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:03 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with low oxygen level.
1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer.
1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of breaking and entering.
5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a complaint of debris in the roadway.
6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.
6:26 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a domestic dispute.
