VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/13/2025

Tuesday May 13, 2025

3:36 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a brush fire.

6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township ref to property that was recovered in the City of Delphos.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:35 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject not feeling well.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:03 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with low oxygen level.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer.

1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of breaking and entering.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a complaint of debris in the roadway.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a domestic dispute.