VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/14/2025

Wednesday May 14, 2025

1:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Garrett Brown of Willshire was northbound on Van Wert Willshire Rd. At a 90 degree turn that goes to the east, Brown continued northbound and drove off the roadway and into a deep ditch. The vehicle sustained functional damage and was partially submerged in water. Brown stated that he fell asleep just prior to driving off the roadway. No injuries were reported. Unit One was towed from the scene by 2A’s towing.

2:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of suspicious activity.

4:53 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

7:18 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Harrison Township on a civil complaint.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of breaking and entering.

11:46 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having reactions to medication.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of suspicious activity.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check the welfare of a young juvenile.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.