First Federal promotes Rollins

Submitted information

The Board of Directors of First Federal of Van Wert has announced the promotion of Carly Rollins to customer service manager.

Carly Rollins

Rollins, daughter to Chuck and Jen Rollins, graduated from Van Wert High School in 2021. After high school, Carly ventured into the world of customer service working part time at Olympic Lanes, Rocky Top, and Brewed Expressions, all at once. Her enthusiasm for work remains strong as she continues to work at Rocky Top, officiates for OHSAA volleyball, USA volleyball, and owns her own photography business. Outside of work, you can find her enjoying her quiet country home with her two dogs.

Looking forward to playing a bigger role at First Federal, Rollins is eager to explore more opportunities for involvement within the community. In her 2.5 years as a customer service representative, she has learned that there is always an opportunity to learn and improve from her peers.

Her favorite part about working at First Federal is getting to know the customers and creating relationships with each and every person.

“We are excited for Carly and her promotion! She has been essential in leading the customer service team and we look forward to seeing her skills continue to develop.” President & CEO Brian Renner said.

First Federal of Van Wert is located at 679 Fox Rd.