VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/15/2025

Thursday May 15, 2025

5:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to check the welfare of a resident.

10:02 a.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire to an area of State Street in the Village of Wren for an odor investigation.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer.

1:46 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brianna J. Saxton of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of an injury from a dog.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of trespassing. Melissa Brooke Nihiser, 39, of Liberty Township, was charged with criminal trespass, a fourth degree misdemeanor, and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Garfield Street in the Village of Scott for a report of an assault. Scott M. Rau, 50, of Scott was charged with assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of trespassing.

11:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.