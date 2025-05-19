Van Wert Police blotter 5/11-5/18/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 11 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Sunday, May 11 – a distraught juvenile was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, May 12 – a parking citation was issued in the 300 block of Thorn St.

Monday, May 12 – arrested William Burdette Pontius, 49, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant from Seneca County while in the 400 block of N. Race St.

Monday, May 12 – officers assisted a male who was mentally distraught in the 300 block of N. Market St.

Monday, May 12 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.

Monday, May 12 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, May 13 – criminal damaging was reported in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, May 13 – officers took a report for an abandoned motor vehicle and parking complaint in the 200 block of W. First St.

Tuesday, May 13 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Tuesday, May 13 – officers took a report for disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Tuesday, May 13 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, May 14 – a menacing incident was reported in the 500 block of S. Walnut St. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, May 14 – a theft report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, May 14 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Thursday, May 15 – a trespassing and probation violation report was taken in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Friday, May 16 – a junk violation report was taken in the 200 block of E. Raymond St.

Friday, May 16 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 500 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, May 16 – a missing juvenile was reported at the intersection of S. Walnut St. and Greenewald St.

Saturday, May 17 – officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of S. Wayne St. for a report of an individual getting stabbed during a fight.

Saturday, May 17 – a hit-skip accident was taken in the 700 block of Elm St.

Saturday, May 17 – officers were assigned to the 600 block of N. Franklin St. for a reported assault. After an investigation, Angela Stripe and Courtney Thomas were both charged with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, May 17 – arrested Amani Perkins on an outstanding warrant in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Sunday, May 18 – a theft report was taken in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St.