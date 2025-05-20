VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/16/2025

Friday May 16, 2025

4:32 a.m. – Deputies along with Grover Hill and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a report of an overdosing on some type of drug.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a vision obstruction.

7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

8:36 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject feeling lightheaded.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

10:03 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a violation of a no contact order.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a civil issue.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of being attacked by dogs.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a stray dog.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Paulding County.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2022 Subaru Ascent driven by Gabriell Wise of Lima was disabled on U.S. 30 east of Krick Road from a previous crash at 3:22 p.m. Wise was outside in front of her vehicle. A 2025 Kia Soul driven by Steve Carney of Florida was to the left front of Wise’s car. A 2022 Ford F350 pulling a trailer, driven by Raitis Namavirs of Florida came upon the disabled Suburu in the left lane and locked up its trailer brakes and swerved to the left of the Suburu. While doing so, the truck struck the guardrail and struck Wise’s driver’s side door, causing a chain reaction crash and stricking Wise. Wise and Carney were transported to Parkview Hospital by EMS.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of domestic violence.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2024 Honda Civic driven by Andrew Levinson of Michigan was westbound on Lincoln Highway in the eastbound lane attempting to pass a vehicle near Hoaglin Center Rd. A 1975 John Deere 4430H towing a John Deere Chopper 1015 driven by Brad Reindel of Ridge Township was eastbound on Lincoln Highway near Hoaglin Center Road and swerved left to avoid Levinson, who failed to return to his lane after attempting to pass a vehicle, causing a collision. Both occupants of the vehicle spoke with a member from Middle Point EMS advising that they had no injuries.

6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a report of a tree down in the roadway.

10:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of trespassing.