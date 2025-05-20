VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/17/2025

Saturday May 17, 2025

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pancake Road in Harrison Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

2:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of fraud.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jeremy Charles Dunbar, 28, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Allen Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of theft.

4:14 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject feeling faint.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Madison Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a stray dog.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to a report of a barn fire on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township. Van Wert Fire, Payne Fire, Monroeville Fire, and Wren Fire were dispatched to the scene to assist Convoy.

7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a subject having possible seizure.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Amani J’Carneil Perkins, 19, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a report of trespassing.